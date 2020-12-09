ABP Appoints New Divisional Port Manager for Wales & South West

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port owner and operator, has welcomed Simon Brown to the company, as he has been appointed as Divisional Port Manager for Wales & South West in ABP’s Wales & Short Sea Ports (W&SSP) region.

As part of the W&SSP leadership team, Simon will have responsibility for port activities across all five of ABP’s ports in South Wales, in Cardiff, Newport, Barry, Port Talbot and Swansea and ABP’s two ports in the South West, in Teignmouth and Plymouth. He will also be working closely with the W.E. Dowds team in South Wales to grow the role of Newport as the UK’s number one port for finished steel.

Before joining ABP in November, Simon served as Port Director Mersey for Peel Ports in Liverpool and prior to that, he had a long career in the shipping industry, working with the Maersk Company between 2006 and 2018. Simon joined P&OCL as a graduate and worked in the UK, Kenya, Hong Kong & Singapore and the USA before Maersk acquired P&O Nedlloyd in 2005.

Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and Short Sea Ports Director, said: