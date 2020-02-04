The GS Verde Group Opens New Office Space in Pembrokeshire

The GS Verde Group has opened a new office within a listed building in Pembroke Dock to accommodate the growth of its corporate and commercial teams and the development of its sector specialist energy team.

The latest office for the Group will be within the Grade II listed Guardhouse on the Royal Dockyard area of Pembroke Dock, currently owned by the Port of Milford Haven.

The Port of Milford Haven is the UK’s top energy port and Wales busiest port handling around 20% of Britain’s seabourne trade in oil and gas. The port is also widely recognised in the industry as the energy capital of the UK.

The Port, and its cluster of energy-related businesses along the Waterway, is a key driver of economic activity in West Wales, attracting inward investment and supporting over 4,000 jobs.

GS Verde Group consists of corporate law firm Greenaway Scott, corporate finance firm Verde Corporate Finance and patent attorney business Alchemie IP and is unique in Wales as a multidiscipline corporate advisory business.

The Group has a number of existing clients in Pembrokeshire and within West Wales generally and the move to the Royal Dockyard will enable it to continue its work with key clients within the area including medical technology business Magstim which is a leading supplier of transcranial magnetic stimulators, and ocean energy company Bombora Wave Power whilst also providing its specialist advisory service on site within the Pembroke Dock office.

The Group has made four new appointments to the Pembroke Dock office to support the continued growth, including appointments within the corporate, commercial and real estate teams.

The development in Pembroke Dock follows the announcement by GS Verde Group of a significant six-figure investment by HSBC at the end of 2019 to support the growth of its teams and offices within Cardiff, Bristol and Pembroke Dock.

Leanne Thomas, head of the West Wales team within GS Verde Group said:

“I am delighted with the new location, and the office itself is very interesting with the combination of its historic background and its modern refurbishment.

I am sure there is a significant level of work within the West Wales region and our teams at Greenaway Scott and Verde Corporate Finance are excited to be on site and in situ ready to make progress in 2020”