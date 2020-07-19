The First Ever Virtual Royal Welsh Show Launches Today

The Royal Welsh Show is set to hold its first virtual event in its history today.

The brand new platform which has been created alongside the Society’s website has added a new and modern feel to the show and provides the society with a strong digital footprint to build on for future shows.

The show has been produced by Independent Welsh media firm Business News Wales, in partnership with NatWest Cymru.

The virtual show will run from July 20th to 23rd and will feature a packed schedule of industry events focused on agriculture, Welsh produce and the environment.

The week will also see more than 100 recorded entertainment and education videos supplied by all those involved in the annual showcase.

Monday's activity

8.30am – Hybu Cig Cymru Virtual Breakfast including a message from Minister Lesley Griffiths.

10.00am – The opening ceremony including a message from The Prince of Wales.

10.15am – An, interactive webinar chaired by farm business consultant and sheep farmer Rhys Williams featuring prominent, forward-thinking dairy farmers Patrick Holden and Dafydd Wynne Finch as panellists. The panellists will share their thoughts and respond to questions submitted regarding the future sustainability of farming businesses in Wales, paying particular attention to food and the environment.

11.00am – Join Dr Eleri Thomas discusses how the Welsh Lamb Meat Quality project is working to benefit farmers, processors and consumers with a greater understanding of what consumers think of Welsh Lamb.

12.30am – Forest Coalpit Farm LIVE from Farming Connect – Thinking Inside of the Box! Is a business adaptation from supplying award-winning butchers and restaurants to selling pork meat boxes due to Covid-19.

13.00pm – The Wales Agricultural Economic Report – Join NatWest Head of Agriculture Roddy McClean as he delivers the 2020 NatWest Cymru Economic Report for Agriculture in Wales, before joining some of the bank’s senior agricultural team to take part in online Q&A debate.

15.00pm – Welsh Lamb – Knowing your Cuts to Cooking in Style – This session will offer people information on how to cook different cuts of lamb, and inspiration from top restaurateurs and tv chefs Sam and Shauna from the Hangfire Southern Kitchen and Michelin-starred Hywel Griffith.

15.30 – Wales YFC Results – During the Royal Welsh Show the Young Farmers section will be busy as usual.

16.00 – Show Champions: – Nia Roberts and guests at S4C look back at the best that the Show has to offer.

18.30pm – Future Generations: Farming and Rural Wales in 2050 – This LIVE event is a chance to ask the commissioner, Sophie Howe, what her vision is for the future of Wales' countryside, and to see how young leaders in farming see the industry in the next thirty years.