The Businesses on the Journey to Net Zero

The Businesses on the Journey to Net Zero

On Thursday, May, 20th, North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council are hosting The Net Zero 2021 FREE online conference bringing together businesses and industries from all sectors across the region.

The event will showcase how enterprises of any size can reduce their carbon footprint and improve their performance at the same time.

Themes during the day include Energy & Transport, Tourism & Hospitality, Manufacturing, Food & Retail and Buildings & Construction. The conference MC'd by Broadcaster and Journalist Jamie Owen includes sessions with Iceland, Kier, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Siemens, Carbon Trust, Airbus, Innovate UK, Harlech Foodservice and UK Government.

Organisations registering to attend are invited to apply to be Net Zero Leaders based on their track record in cutting their carbon footprint and environmental impact across their business.

Here is a sample of just some of the organisations showcasing at this year's conference:

Anglesey’s adrenaline-fuelled high octane RibRide, based on the Menai Straits, has plans to cut its carbon as the UK’s first Blue Flag marine business.

RibRide’s 100 kilometre-per-hour Velocity is the world’s fastest passenger rib – rigid inflatable boat – and blasts customers around the coast of Anglesey at speeds of over 60mph.

Now after operating adventure boat tours for over 15 years, the tourism business is keen to stress its green credentials which include its fleet of e-foils, surfboards skimming the waves above an electrically-powered hydrofoil wing charged from renewable sources.

The team has had to make considerable changes to their operations, and in this short video, Phil Scott, Director of Ribride, introduces what changes they have made and explains their decisions as to why they have chosen to become Net Zero.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anglesey Sea Zoo is a unique aquarium with over 40 tanks displaying the best of British marine wildlife, showcasing and conserving fascinating creatures from around the coasts of the UK.

In this short video, Frankie Hobro, the Director and Owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo talks about the positive impact that going Net Zero has had on the business. Explaining how important the change has been for both staff and visitors.

Needing to run water 24/7, Anglesey Seaside Zoo choosing to go Net Zero was a fundamental and sustainable choice; allowing the business to save on their water expenses whilst also helping them attract new visitors.

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru is part of the UK government’s high value manufacturing catapult network, aimed at supporting businesses with their productivity and sustainability goals.

In this short clip, Operations Director Jason Murphy, at the AMRC Cymru’s facility in Broughton, introduces how his business helps improve product design and structure through the use of advanced manufacturing processes and data collection.

Jason highlights the importance of considering the carbon cost of materials and explains how AMRC Cymru can offer businesses ways on minimising manufacturing energy consumption.

To find out how going Net Zero could benefit your business, please attend the North Wales Mersey Dee Net Zero Conference 2021 on the 20th May 2021. Book your tickets today at: www.eventbrite.co.uk