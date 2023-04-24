Tesco Launch Welsh-Inspired Eccentric Spirit Co Vodka and Rum Across Wales

Welsh-inspired spirits brand Eccentric Spirit Co has secured a listing with Tesco across Wales.

The brand’s Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum, which is produced by the award-winning Cardigan distillery In the Welsh Wind, hit the shelves last week and is now available in more than 50 Tesco stores across the country.

It is the first major retail partner for Eccentric Spirit Co which was acquired by the distillery in March 2020. Over the past three years it has secured several industry awards as well as undergoing a major redesign, including distinctive new labelling and its ‘dog tags’ bottle.

With a saturated gin market, distillery sales and export manager Dan Jones spotted a gap in the market and is confident the distillery can capitalise with its award-winning Welsh vodka and rum.

He said:

“As a business, which has seen everyone hands-on with the brand, we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Tesco. It will allow the Eccentric Spirit Co. community to access our products easier and gives the brand a real platform to shout about our distillery and our award-winning range.”

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards is confident Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum will prove a hit with Tesco customers across Wales.

He said:

“We’re always on the hunt for exceptional products made by Welsh suppliers and these Eccentric Spirits Cardi Bay Vodka and Black Batch Rum tick all the boxes. We’re delighted to be the first to market, selling the vodka and rum in Tesco stores across Wales and hope our customers love the new spirits as much as we do.”

Cardi Bay Vodka is available at 54 Tesco stores and Black Batch Rum at 58 Tesco stores across Wales, including in Cardiff, Swansea, Haverfordwest, Llandrindod Wells, Cardigan, Aberystwyth, Welshpool, Wrexham, Caernarfon, and Abergele.

Cardi Bay Vodka (40% vol, 70cl) was launched in 2022 and is the first flavoured vodka to be produced by the company and won a Master medal at the Global Vodka Masters 2022 in the Flavoured/Infused Vodka category. The vodka, which takes its inspiration from Welsh gorse, is deliciously smooth and infused with hints of vanilla and coconut. It will retail for £30.

Black Batch Rum (40% vol, 70cl), was a new addition to the range when it was relaunched in 2020. It features Guyanese white rum which is aged in heavily charred American oak casks. This produces a rum that is lightly spiced with orange, cinnamon & cloves. The rum secured a silver medal at the Global Rum & Cachaça Masters 2023. It will retail for £30

This range of spirits was originally inspired by Welsh Victorian-era ‘eccentric’ Dr William Price, who has been described as one of the most flamboyant, romantic and revolutionary characters in Welsh history. Each spirit in the Eccentric Spirit Co range is a distinctive nod to the Welsh people, places and ideas that inspired it.

