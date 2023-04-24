Swansea-Headquartered Contractor ADS Wins Major Contract with Pobl

Andrew D’Auria Solutions (ADS), which is headquartered in Landore, Swansea and has a second base in Cwmbran, has won the contract to provide all the servicing, maintenance, repair and installation of domestic heating in the West of Wales for Pobl, the largest social housing provider in Wales.

Pobl’s West Wales region covers everywhere from Bridgend to Haverfordwest and includes roughly 5,500 properties.

The new contract is in addition to the contract ADS won in 2021 to carry out electrical testing at all of Pobl’s 17,600 properties. It will enable ADS to continue the rapid growth it has experienced over the past two years.

ADS founder Andrew D’Auria said:

“I’m delighted that by winning these contracts we’ve been able to double our workforce of qualified engineers, apprentices and admin staff, creating job security and new job opportunities in Swansea and across the region. I’m very proud of our team who make all this possible by delivering an outstanding service day after day.”

ADS has worked in partnership with Pobl for many years, and with other large landlords in the region, including Swansea, Carmarthen, and Neath Port Talbot councils, The Church in Wales, Ateb housing association, and Tai Tarian housing association.

The delivery of its new West Wales Pobl contract will be headed up by ADS’ Domestic Gas Contracts Manager.

“It means a lot to us to win this contract,” he said. “It’s a very prestigious contract and it means additional job security for our workforce. We’ve got an outstanding, talented team with many years’ experience in the industry. Our Operations Manager Anthony D’Auria put together a fantastic tender document and I know the whole team will work together brilliantly to deliver this work.”

Commenting on the award of the West Wales contract to ADS, Richard Young, Head of Compliance and Property Safety at Pobl Group, said: