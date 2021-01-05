Tenovus Cancer Care Chief Executive Judi Rhys Awarded MBE

Tenovus Cancer Care, Wales’ leading cancer charity, is delighted to announce that Chief Executive Judi Rhys has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list 2021, in recognition of her services to the voluntary sector.

Judi began her role heading up Tenovus Cancer Care in May 2019. Prior to this, Judi’s career in the third sector includes holding Chief Executive positions at Cancer Research Wales, Arthritis Care and British Liver Trust, as well as senior roles in the MS Society and Diabetes UK. Judi is also a Non-Executive Director of Public Health Wales and Sport Wales.

On the announcement of her award, Judi Rhys said

“I am absolutely delighted to be honoured with the award of MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours List for services to the voluntary sector. It has been a real privilege to work in and with a number of health-related charities over the past 14 years and to try and make a positive impact on the lives of others. I have also enjoyed encouraging other women leaders with their professional and personal development. I would like to thank the many colleagues and friends, as well as my family, who have supported me throughout my career.”

At Arthritis Care, the UK’s largest charity dedicated to supporting people with arthritis, Judi’s approach was transformational. Against a backdrop of sharply falling income, Judi set about overhauling the organisation’s structure and strategy, reshaping the charity into a focused, sustainable and profitable voluntary organisation. In less than two years, her achievements in transforming the delivery, culture and leadership of Arthritis Care resulted in Judi receiving an ACEVO Fellowship Award – an accolade that champions inspirational and emerging leaders from across the country.

Judi’s vision, energy and dynamism also saw her leading the merger of Arthritis Care with Arthritis Research UK (now collectively known as Versus Arthritis). This safeguarded the charity’s future and ensured beneficiaries’ needs would be met in the longer term. The merger was agreed in September 2017 and is recognised as an exemplar in the sector.

Judi has a long history of coaching and mentoring other female charity leaders and continues to share her insight and expertise to support their development. She has held a number of voluntary Trustee positions, which include Samaritans Cymru and National Voices. In recognition of her contribution, influence and achievement in the third sector, Judi was invited to submit an entry into Who’s Who.

In her role as Chief Executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, Judi relentlessly champions the needs of cancer patients across Wales at a time when they need support more than ever before.

Professor Malcolm Mason, Chairman of Tenovus Cancer Care commented

“I am thrilled to see our Chief Executive, Judi Rhys, honoured for her achievements in the voluntary sector. She has touched the lives of many thousands of people, and at a time when cancer patients and their loved ones face unprecedented pressures, I am so proud to have her at the helm of Tenovus Cancer Care. Our congratulations to Judi for her recognition, which is so well-deserved.”