Tenby Seaside Hotel for Sale at £2.5m

The Atlantic Hotel, a landmark luxury hotel located within the Welsh seaside town of Tenby, Pembrokeshire is currently on the open market for the first time in 36 years.

Situated in south west Wales, on the beautiful Pembrokeshire coastline within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the Atlantic Hotel enjoys a premium seaside location, with panoramic views of the sea and the stunning sands of South Beach, which was awarded Blue Flag Beach 2018 and Seaside Award (Resort) 2018. The hotel is also well positioned close to the start of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path which is a mecca for walkers and cyclists throughout the year.

The property, a well-maintained Grade II listed building comprises 42 well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, award-winning clifftop gardens, a health spa featuring a salt water swimming pool, spa bath and steam room, a ground floor bar, breakfast room, popular restaurant and private car park.

The hotel’s premier suite, the Ocean Room Suite was designed to offer guests an exclusive luxury retreat and draws many guests to the hotel. Set into the cliffside in front of the main hotel, the elegant suite boasts unparalleled ocean views, a private terrace with jacuzzi, a super king size bed and complimentary services throughout guests stay to create the ultimate escape.

The Atlantic Hotel is a short stroll to the centre of Tenby town, which sits approximately 90 miles west of Cardiff, the capital city of Wales and 26 miles southwest of the large market town of Carmarthen. The town is regarded as one of the leading holiday resorts in Wales due to its combination of historic interest, together with an attractive harbour, the nearby monastic Caldey Island and four separate sheltered beaches. Sporting events held in the town such as Long Course Weekend and Ironman Wales also attract guests to the area from all over the world.

The hotel has remained under the ownership of the James family for the past 36 years. After growing this very successful business they have taken the decision to sell in order to retire from the sector.

Nicky Rees, daughter of the current owners, and General Manager of the Hotel, comments on behalf of the family, “As a family, over the past 36 years, we have continuously improved the Hotel and its facilities, whilst retaining the character of this beautiful building and it’s unique Gardens. However, the time has come for my father to retire and for my brother and myself to explore new opportunities.”

The sale of the Atlantic Hotel presents a unique and rare opportunity to acquire an established and successful 3-star hotel in a premium location. The hotel’s recent accolades include the Wales in Bloom Gold Award 2019 for the beautiful cliff top gardens and the business currently enjoys a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor. The hotel is rated as 3 Silver Stars by the AA and 3 Star with visit Wales. It is also rated exceptional by booking.com. The current owners have built a strong reputation for the business and a loyal client base – the perfect foundations for a new operator to drive the business forward.

Stephen Champion, Director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and comments,

“The Atlantic Hotel is a well-known landmark along the Tenby coastline; with its panoramic sea views, exceptional facilities, ‘Tracy Island’ style Ocean Suite and significant opportunity for business growth we expect considerable interest.”

The Atlantic Hotel is on the market with a guide price of £2,500,000 for the freehold.