IPSE Warns of Drop in Self-Employment as Numbers Continue to Fall

IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) has responded to new ONS statistics showing a 154,000 drop in the number of self-employed, warning it is an “alarming and avoidable” fall.

Last month’s ONS statistics revealed that the number of self-employed had fallen by a record 238,000 in the three months to August. With numbers continuing to fall this month, IPSE has warned the drop is likely because of gaps in self-employed support during coronavirus.

It has called on the government to prepare a “fair, flexible and focused” extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme for the second wave.

Derek Cribb, CEO of IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: