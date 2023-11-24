Ten Welsh Organisations Strike Gold at Hensol Castle

Ten employers have been presented with the prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award at a special ceremony at a Welsh Castle.

The 10 employers from across Wales were recognised for the outstanding support they give to the Armed Forces Community at the awards ceremony held at Hensol Castle on 23rd November.

The glittering awards evening began with a drinks reception with guests treated to music from Cerys Rees regimental harpist of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh. Guests were also entertained by The Band of the Prince of Wales during the evening.

The compère for the evening was Sian Lloyd, with the welcome address given by Hannah Blythyn MS Deputy Minister for Social Partnership. The opening address was given by Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade, Head of the Army in Wales.

The keynote address was given by Rear Admiral Steven McCarthy, Ships Director Operations and Capability Integration at Defence Equipment and Support.

Recipients from Wales were:

Allan Morris Transport Limited

Coleg y Cymoedd

Delyn Safety UK Limited

Myddelton College Ltd

Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems UK, Ltd

Sofit Group Ltd

Therapies4services C.I.C.

Transport for Wales

Velindre University NHS Trust

Worthington and Jones Limited

The awards were presented jointly by Rear Admiral Steven McCarthy, Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE and Air Officer Wales, Air Commodore Adrian Williams OBE.

Mike Joy, Managing Director at Delyn Safety said:

“We are extremely proud as an organisation to have achieved the ERS Gold Award and recognise the invaluable skills, dedication, and unique perspectives that military veterans, reservists, and their families bring to our organisation. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to supporting the armed forces community.”

Director of People and Culture at Coleg y Cymoedd, Julie Rees said:

“We are delighted that our support of the armed forces has been recognised with a Gold Award. We hope to see the college Armed Forces Network grow and to increase our provisions for armed forces veterans and Reservists as part of our DERS award in the future.”

Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director & Armed Forces Champion at Transport for Wales said:

“At Transport for Wales we continue to support our Armed Forces Community and are proud to have achieved Gold status of the Employer Recognition Scheme. By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, we acknowledge, understand and support those who have served in the Armed Forces or continue to do so in a Reservist capacity, their families or those who are Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, should be treated with fairness and respect in the community, society and the workplace.”

Awarded by the Ministry of Defence, the Employer Recognition Scheme formally recognises organisations that employ and support those who serve in the Armed Forces, veterans and their families. Across the UK, 193 organisations received the Gold award this year.

To win the Gold award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

Mr Tony Fish, the MOD’s Regional Employer Engagement Director for North Wales said,

“We’re delighted that so many employers in Wales have been recognised with this Gold Award.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme was launched in 2014 by the then Prime Minister David Cameron to recognise employer support for the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant and the full spectrum of Defence personnel. This includes the Reserves, service leavers, cadets, spouses and wounded, injured and sick.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly. More information about the Armed Forces Covenant and how to get involved is available here.

2023 marks the tenth year of the award scheme. To find out more about the ERS and how your organisation could support Defence personnel in the workplace through the Armed Forces Covenant contact: