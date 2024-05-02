Telecoms Engineers Get Hands-On Training with New Course

Engineers recruited to a Welsh telco are now benefiting from a bespoke eight-week telecoms training programme.

The in-house training programme at Ogi is made up of a mix of regulatory e-learning modules, peer-led training and a ‘last mile’ practical assessment pilot facilitated by Future Networks Training (FNT), preparing new recruits for day-to-day roles across the service operations division.

All new engineers start with a ‘buddy’, learning on the job as they progress through the induction programme. From classroom-style training covering regulatory modules and health and safety principles to on-site practical training, all new engineers undertake the programme before a planned final five day ‘last mile’ validation course at FNT’s bespoke training facility outside Bristol.

During the final assessment, engineers are tasked with a series of real-world scenarios including block paving, soft verge and asphalt reinstatement, work at height, accessing aerial subscriber nodes (ASNs), and the connection of an optical network terminal (ONT) to a property.

Ogi – now around three years into its South Wales-based operations – has already passed 100,000 premises, working mostly in post-industrial and semi-rural conservation towns.

Director of Service Operations Louise Healey said:

“This peer-led approach makes sure we equip new recruits with not only the necessary regulatory practices from day one, but with an understanding of our company culture and approach to excellent customer service too – something that’s really important to us at Ogi. “It’s all about teamwork and trusting each other out in the field, and back at base. By encouraging people to share knowledge, we’re not only continuously upskilling existing engineers, but creating a collaborative and supportive team environment across the business too. It’s really unique, I think – and is helping us embed engineers with the skills and confidence they need much quicker than before.”

One of the first recruits to complete the new course, Tom Begley, added: