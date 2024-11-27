Technology Connected Unveils Data & AI Council

Technology Connected, the collective voice for the tech industry in Wales, has announced the launch of the Technology Connected Data & AI Council.
The initiative aims to spotlight Wales as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging data and AI technologies, showcasing their applications for business and society. It will foster collaboration, facilitate knowledge-sharing across industries, address critical challenges, and support the growth of data and AI companies and expertise in Wales.
As a subgroup of Technology Connected, the Data & AI Council comprises a diverse lineup of industry experts, academics, and key influencers from Wales' thriving data and AI community. They will support the goals of Technology Connected in unifying, championing, and promoting the Welsh technology industry.
The members are:
- Allie Brock, Head of Strategy & Insights at Box UK
- Anoup Kerrai, Senior Azure Technical Specialist – Data & AI (Public sector) at Microsoft
- Ben Holland, CTO at Antiverse
- Cai Gwinnutt, Founder at Woodstreet Research
- Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida, Research & Innovation Group Leader at the University of South Wales
- Glenn Morgan, Chief AI Officer at Net Consulting
- Jessica Dowdall, Head of Data Operations at the BBC
- Jonathan Prescott, Chief Data & AI Officer at Cavefish AI
- Lucy Young, VP Customer Success at Amplyfi
- Natalie Jakomis, Director of Data & Analytics at Rightmove
- Nick Tune, CEO & Co-Founder at Optimise AI
- Paul Shepherd, Founder at Logicdialog
- Sameer Rahman, CEO & Founder at DataMonet
Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:
“As the world increasingly focuses on data and AI, the launch of the Technology Connected Data & AI Council couldn’t be more timely. The Council brings together Wales' brightest minds to showcase the profound impact and potential of these technologies on business and society. By harnessing the collective power of public, private, and academic sectors, we aim to create unmatched opportunities that enable the tech ecosystem to connect, collaborate and do business.
“I am delighted to welcome our exceptional council members, a group of outstanding and influential individuals whose expertise and vision will help us in championing Wales on the global stage.”