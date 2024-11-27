Technology Connected Unveils Data & AI Council

Technology Connected, the collective voice for the tech industry in Wales, has announced the launch of the Technology Connected Data & AI Council.

The initiative aims to spotlight Wales as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging data and AI technologies, showcasing their applications for business and society. It will foster collaboration, facilitate knowledge-sharing across industries, address critical challenges, and support the growth of data and AI companies and expertise in Wales.

As a subgroup of Technology Connected, the Data & AI Council comprises a diverse lineup of industry experts, academics, and key influencers from Wales' thriving data and AI community. They will support the goals of Technology Connected in unifying, championing, and promoting the Welsh technology industry.

The members are:

Allie Brock, Head of Strategy & Insights at Box UK

Anoup Kerrai, Senior Azure Technical Specialist – Data & AI (Public sector) at Microsoft

Ben Holland, CTO at Antiverse

Cai Gwinnutt, Founder at Woodstreet Research

Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida, Research & Innovation Group Leader at the University of South Wales

Glenn Morgan, Chief AI Officer at Net Consulting

Jessica Dowdall, Head of Data Operations at the BBC

Jonathan Prescott, Chief Data & AI Officer at Cavefish AI

Lucy Young, VP Customer Success at Amplyfi

Natalie Jakomis, Director of Data & Analytics at Rightmove

Nick Tune, CEO & Co-Founder at Optimise AI

Paul Shepherd, Founder at Logicdialog

Sameer Rahman, CEO & Founder at DataMonet

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said: