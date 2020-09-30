Technology Connected Launch ‘Kickstart Collective’

Organisation utilising extensive business network to facilitate collective bids for government ‘Kickstart’ scheme

Technology Connected has launched a new ‘Kickstart Collective’ scheme following high demand from technology businesses.

The new initiative from the organisation which champions and supports the Welsh technology industry, will assist businesses in submitting joint bids for the Government’s new ‘Kickstart’ scheme.

Announced this month, the ‘Kickstart’ initiative is designed to help employers and young job seekers through funded six-month placements.

The scheme offers:

100% funding for relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week

Any associated employer National Insurance contributions

Employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

An additional £1,500 per job placement available for setup costs, support and training.

However, to qualify for ‘Kickstart’ businesses must commit to a minimum number of 35 placements, though joint applications from multiple businesses are also eligible.

Following feedback from the technology industry, particularly micro and start-up businesses, Technology Connected has launched its ‘Kickstart Collective’ scheme, to assist in creating joint bids across multiple businesses who otherwise would be unable to meet the minimum requirement of candidates to be eligible.

The official launch of the ‘Kickstart Collective’ comes after huge demand from businesses during a ‘soft launch’ earlier this month.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said;

“In addition to helping businesses through a difficult time, for our technology industry, the new scheme provides a unique opportunity for businesses to scale and grow, along with developing new talent and strengthening the tech talent pool within Wales. “Given the agile, diverse landscape of our technology industry, at Technology Connected we are aware that even with the grant support, many of our smaller tech firms would struggle with the logistics of onboarding such a large number of placements. “That is why today, we are proud to announce the launch of our Technology Connected Kickstart Collective initiative, to help ensure technology businesses of all sizes are able to take part in the scheme. “Technology Connected will draw our established, collective network of organisations to help partner businesses with a number similar firms, to create joint applications for the Kickstart scheme, allowing them to access the benefits of the initiative, without the need to take on the full number of new staff, ensuring no businesses are left behind.”

More information on the Technology Connected’s new initiative and the organisation can be found on the Technology Connected website.