Tarmac Delivers Major Package for Landmark A465 Heads of the Valleys Upgrade

Tarmac has played a central role in the transformation of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road, delivering one of the most ambitious infrastructure upgrades in Wales to date.

The large-scale project converts a key stretch of the A465 from a three-lane single carriageway to a modern dual carriageway, significantly enhancing road safety, reducing congestion, and improving connectivity between Swansea and Abergavenny.

Once labelled one of the most challenging roads in the region, the upgraded A465 now promises to boost local economies, increase access to jobs and services, and attract long-term investment to South Wales.

Tarmac has been a key delivery partner throughout the construction of Sections 5 and 6 of the scheme, providing not only high-quality, sustainably sourced materials but also expert contracting services to keep the programme on track. In total, more than 400,000 tonnes of asphalt have been supplied and laid by Tarmac, predominantly from its Connelly Quarry, with additional support from quarries across the region. The materials have contributed to 16.3 kilometres of new dual carriageway, six kilometres of side roads, and a substantial network of temporary works designed to maintain live traffic flow throughout the build.

Ben Chase, Commercial Director – South West and Wales at Tarmac, said:

“Projects like this demonstrate Tarmac’s network capability and the power of collaboration and expertise we can bring to delivering essential infrastructure. From the outset, this has been a truly cooperative effort, with strong partnerships built across the supply chain. “Working closely with Future Valleys, FCC, MJ Church and Atkins, we’ve been able to respond rapidly to the inevitable challenges that come with a project of this scale. Whether adapting to fast-moving conditions on-site or identifying ways to improve efficiency, it’s been a privilege to contribute to a scheme that will deliver lasting benefits for the region.”

The scheme’s collaborative nature has been central to its success, with contractors, designers, and suppliers working in close alignment, Tarmac said.

Its teams integrated tightly with MJ Church on surfacing schedules following earthworks, while also liaising with Atkins on engineering solutions to help accelerate delivery and increase efficiency.

Throughout the programme, Tarmac supported sustainable practices across the supply chain. Warm mix asphalt was used where possible to reduce carbon emissions during production and application, contributing to environmental targets set out for the scheme. Additionally, more than a million cubic metres of earthworks and dozens of structural elements have been delivered as part of this major engineering effort.