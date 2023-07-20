Talented Professionals from Wales Shortlisted for RICS Matrics Surveyor Awards

Inspirational surveyors from Wales are in the running for the RICS Matrics Surveyor Awards 2023, having been shortlisted for demonstrating excellence early in their careers.

The RICS Matrics Surveyor Awards, formerly Young Surveyor of the Year Awards, are back for their 10th year to showcase the exceptional talent within the surveying profession in the UK and raise awareness of surveying as a career for diverse young talent from all backgrounds.

The surveyors from Wales shortlisted for the prestigious awards are:

Mentor of the Year – Oisin Fitzpatrick, Arcadis

Quantity/Construction Surveyor of the Year – Chea Yie Tan, Gleeds

The awards are open to apprentices, Candidates and Members who have been qualified up to 10 years. The awards recognise those who have demonstrated excellence early in their careers and celebrates the innovation and hard work of emerging professionals in the surveying industry.

Each shortlisted entrant will be considered in one of 11 category awards*, across various surveying disciplines – as well as the brand-new Ambassador of the Year category.

The overall ‘RICS Matrics Surveyor of the Year’ title is awarded to the category winner who has shown extraordinary success in their career, but also demonstrates an unwavering commitment to inspire and support future talent, advancing the industry and wider surveying profession.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 20th at The Londoner, Leicester Square, marking a decade of this prestigious event.

Last year, Scott Moore, Regional Director in the South West for construction consultancy Coreus Group won the Quantity Surveyor & Construction category award before beating tough competition from 88 shortlisted surveyors to gain the esteemed RICS Matrics UK Young Surveyor of the Year title. RICS Judges said Scott is a very capable young professional who gives first class service to clients, peers and their business.

Commenting on the shortlist, Justin Sullivan FRICS, RICS Senior Vice President and Matrics Surveyor Awards judge said:

“We’re delighted to be championing RICS Matrics surveyors once again. For the past decade, we’ve been proud to highlight the successes of our younger members through these awards, and year on year the calibre of entries is higher than ever. “The built environment is currently experiencing some of the biggest challenges in history, including climate change, energy consumption, urbanisation, and growth. On top of that, the industry has also been seeing persistent skills shortages, but this shortlist proves that even during unprecedented times, our young people continue to rise to the demands of the built and natural environment. “Those shortlisted have been delivering and influencing on exemplary projects, helping to drive positive, sustainable change in the built and natural environment and provide a lasting impact on communities. I wish to thank all those who entered and good luck to those who have been shortlisted, we look forward to celebrating your achievements at the grand final.”

The full shortlist of individuals and further details on the Awards can be found here.