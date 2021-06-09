Swansea to Newport Charity Truck Run for Action for Children

The drivers behind the Porthcawl Truck Gathering have organised a Truck Run on Sunday 13th June in aid of Action for Children. The run will start at Pont Abraham Services on the western end of the M4 at 12.30pm with trucks and lorries driving the motorway corridor to Newport.

This popular event attracted 100 trucks last year with organisers confident even more will attend this time around to celebrate the immense contribution of drivers and their lorries to keeping Britain going, particularly during the pandemic.

Organiser, Graham Edwards, said:

“The Truck Run is a brilliant spectacle that has proved really popular with families gathering to see the trucks leave as well as lining motorway bridges, to wave and cheers us on our way. It’s a lovely gesture of appreciation from the public especially as the pandemic has underlined how we’ve helped keep the country going throughout the Covid crisis.” “We chose Action for Children as our charity this year as their frontline staff have been working flat out to help vulnerable families and children who, in many cases, have found themselves without an income for the first time because of coronavirus. Whether it’s young carers, children with mental health issues or disabilities, Action for Children has been going the extra mile for them and we are keen to do our bit to help.”

Nina Rice, Action for Children’s fundraising Regional Manager for Bristol, Bath and South Wales, added: