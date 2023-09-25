Swansea Construction Firm Creates Jobs on Back of Sustained Growth

Premier Forecourts and Construction, a specialist in services for fuel forecourt projects, including electrical vehicle (EV) charging installations, is currently recruiting for a large number of key roles, generating a welcome jobs boost across the UK.

The Swansea-based business, renowned for its success working on both public sector and retail and commercial projects, is hiring a Commercial Manager, several Site Managers and Site Operatives of varying skill levels, including Ground Workers and multi-skilled Carpenters. These roles have been created following a sustained period of success for the business, which also boasts an Investors in People Gold Standard.

For 30 years, Premier Forecourts and Construction has delivered diverse construction projects, building an enviable reputation for its services across a range of sectors in the process.

The business is currently experiencing a prolonged period of sustained growth as it diversifies into other areas of construction, in addition to its specialist forecourt work. It has also seen an increase in workload in the electric vehicle (EV) charging installation sector, and despite the COVID pandemic, the company has grown from strength to strength over the past four years. The current job opportunities at the firm represent the latest chapter in its development.

Steve Evans, Managing Director, Premier Forecourts and Construction, said: