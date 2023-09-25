Swansea Construction Firm Creates Jobs on Back of Sustained Growth

Premier Forecourts and Construction, a specialist in services for fuel forecourt projects, including electrical vehicle (EV) charging installations, is currently recruiting for a large number of key roles, generating a welcome jobs boost across the UK.
The Swansea-based business, renowned for its success working on both public sector and retail and commercial projects, is hiring a Commercial Manager, several Site Managers and Site Operatives of varying skill levels, including Ground Workers and multi-skilled Carpenters. These roles have been created following a sustained period of success for the business, which also boasts an Investors in People Gold Standard.
For 30 years, Premier Forecourts and Construction has delivered diverse construction projects, building an enviable reputation for its services across a range of sectors in the process.
The business is currently experiencing a prolonged period of sustained growth as it diversifies into other areas of construction, in addition to its specialist forecourt work. It has also seen an increase in workload in the electric vehicle (EV) charging installation sector, and despite the COVID pandemic, the company has grown from strength to strength over the past four years. The current job opportunities at the firm represent the latest chapter in its development.
Steve Evans, Managing Director, Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:
“I’m pleased to be hiring on the back of what has been a great year for the business. We pride ourselves in being a fantastic place to work and our commitment to developing and supporting our people is reflected in our People Strategy.
“Our People Strategy encapsulates the embodiment of our values: People First, Leading Safety, and Solution Focused. These values are the driving force behind our organisation’s identity, to craft an inclusive, high-performance, and empowering culture that nurtures growth and excellence.
“We are also proud to have secured the Investors in People Gold Standard. Our workforce is undoubtedly the cornerstone of our enterprise, and by putting our workforce’s well-being at the forefront, we ensure to foster a working environment where you can thrive. I look forward to seeing new faces in the business who we will help develop and thrive in tandem with the business over time.”