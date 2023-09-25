Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Businesses Views Sought on the Skills Landscape of Mid Wales

Gofyn am Farn Busnesau am Dirwedd Sgiliau Canolbarth Cymru

The Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) is interested in what you have to say about the challenges you face as a business and is currently running a short, 5-minute survey to find out more about these challenges, especially around the recruitment of skills, now and in the future.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, jointly said:

The Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership reports back to Welsh Government on the skills landscape for Mid Wales – by answering these few questions (they) the Partnership can gather important data which will inform and influence change in the right places.

“Our hope is that this survey enables businesses to share their experiences on addressing their skills challenges and upskilling their workforce for the future; and help the RSP inform Welsh Government what skills provision we need for the economy and the people across Mid Wales to thrive.”

The Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) sits within the wider Growing Mid Wales team. It is one of four regional skills partnerships in Wales. Primarily a business-led partnership, it works with business leaders and stakeholders across the region to understand the skills provision and labour market needs in order to drive investment that meets the requirements of both employers and workforce.

You can find the link to survey here

The survey runs until Friday 27th October.

To keep up to date with all the latest RSP news, you can subscribe to the Growing Mid Wales newsletter by emailing [email protected] or follow on X/Twitter and LinkedIn.

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

