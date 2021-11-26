Swansea Building Society Expands With New Mortgage Team Office in Monmouthshire

Swansea Building Society has opened a new office in Monmouthshire to provide a local base for its mortgage team who cover that area. The new office comes as part of its five-year growth and investment plan for developing its presence in the region.

The office is located at Swan House, 33 Cross Street, Abergavenny, where recently appointed business development manager, Dan Goulding, and his assistant are to be based – and which other Society business development staff can utilise as and when needed.

The aim is to allow Goulding and his colleagues to meet customers and brokers face-to-face, and to further develop business connections within the region.

The building society’s South East Wales team – which now includes four managers – has been tasked with developing its presence and profile within the region and across the English border.

During a period that has seen many large banks and building societies close offices across Wales, the news of a new office in the region has been very well received.

Swansea Building Society was ranked the most profitable in the UK last year. It was also confirmed as the 30th largest building society in the UK, with total assets of £414 million, a sizable increase on £370 million the previous year. In recent years, in contrast to most financial services firms, it has opened several new branches.

Richard Miles, Head of Savings & Marketing/Area Manager East at Swansea Building Society, said: