Swansea Building Society Appoints New Swansea Branch Manager

Swansea Building Society has appointed David Osterland as the new manager of its Portland Street branch in Swansea city centre. Osterland has been part of the Society team since January 2015 and brings nearly a decade of hands-on experience across various roles and branches.

Osterland’s journey with the Society started as a cashier at the head office before he joined the Mumbles branch as a Manager’s Assistant in February 2015. He then moved on to support the Society’s Area Manager Swansea Neath & Port Talbot, Jane Parker, splitting his time between head office and Portland Street. In August 2021, he took the helm as Branch Manager at Cowbridge, where he worked until the end of 2024.

Osterland’s qualifications reflect his deep expertise in the financial sector. He holds a Diploma in Retail Banking Conduct of Business, a Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMap), and a BA (Hons) in Business Studies from the University of Glamorgan. In addition, as a fluent Welsh speaker, David enhances the Society’s ability to deliver personalised service to its diverse customer base.

In his new role, Osterland will oversee the branch’s mortgage operations and member services, working alongside his team, which includes staff members Rhian Blackburn and Paula Johnson. Ms Johnson is new to the Society, having joined in January, bringing with her a distinguished 35-year career in the financial sector.

David Osterland, Branch Manager, Swansea Building Society, said:

“I’m delighted to return to Portland Street, a branch I know so well. It’s a privilege to take on this position and work alongside such a talented team. Together, we’ll continue to support our members and the local community with the personalised service the Society is known for.”

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, added:

“David has been a key part of our team for many years, and his experience across different roles and branches makes him an excellent fit for Portland Street. We’re confident he’ll do a fantastic job leading the branch and delivering for our members.”

Founded in 1923, Swansea Building Society is dedicated to offering quality, personalised financial services across South Wales and England. Committed to local presence and traditional values, the Society emphasises a manual underwriting process and individualised attention for each member’s financial needs.