Swansea Based Learning Technology Firm Recognised by Sky TV

A Welsh company’s efforts to offset the effects of the Covid-19 crisis has been picked up by British broadcast and communication giants Sky TV.

Swansea based Learning Technology company Aspire 2Be, launched its AspirED online platform during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, to help schools and teachers deliver the blended learning needs thrown up by the pandemic.

Blended learning combines online teaching and learning alongside traditional classroom based methods. The speed of the pandemic allied to a shortage of digital skills in the workforce, meant that many schools were left under prepared by its effects.

The platform was rolled out globally to the educational sector with take up instant and widespread. ‘We can justifiably say that from Cardiff to Cape Town, the platform has helped teachers prepare for the future needs of the pupils under their care’, said Aspire 2Be Director and Co-Founder Simon Pridham. ‘Created by teachers for teachers, It was the platform’s reach, ease of use and functionality that first drew Sky’s attention to what we were doing’, he added.

As a result of the company’s far reaching initiative, it was selected by Sky TV as one of its SME 100 Companies for 2020 and is benefitting from a £10,000 advertising campaign for the platform which goes out on all Sky Channels across Wales and the West from Wednesday 19th August.

Director and Co-Founder Simon Pridham said,

‘The Covid-19 pandemic has created an extraordinary set of circumstances for all sectors of education to operate in. An unprecedented disruption to the education of children and young people has occurred and schools everywhere are struggling to cope with the provision of learning activities for pupils at home. The AspirEd portal provides the perfect platform to satisfy the new teaching, learning and technology needs and predicaments that this awful pandemic has generated. As a proud Welsh company but with offices in London and Guernsey, every digital course on AspirEd is also available through the medium of Welsh. This was very important for us at Aspire2Be and we believe through our research, it’s the first platform of its kind in the world which has the content available in the Welsh language.”

