Survey Highlights ‘Widespread Abuse’ of Retail Workers in Wales

One in six Welsh consumers (17%) have witnessed verbal or physical abuse of shop staff in the last 12 months according to a new survey by the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC).

This can include racial or sexual abuse, physical assault or threats with weapons.

Data from the latest BRC-Opinium survey also shows 15% of customers have witnessed shoplifting taking place while at a store in the last 12 months.

Crime against retailers in Wales costs tens of millions of pounds each year, through thefts and spending by stores on crime prevention measures such as CCTV, more security personnel, anti-theft devices and body worn cameras. The financial cost is significant, adding to the wider cost pressures retailers already face, and is ultimately paid by customers through higher prices and less convenient shopping, said the WRC.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: