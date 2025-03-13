Survey Highlights ‘Widespread Abuse’ of Retail Workers in Wales

One in six Welsh consumers (17%) have witnessed verbal or physical abuse of shop staff in the last 12 months according to a new survey by the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC).
This can include racial or sexual abuse, physical assault or threats with weapons.
Data from the latest BRC-Opinium survey also shows 15% of customers have witnessed shoplifting taking place while at a store in the last 12 months.
Crime against retailers in Wales costs tens of millions of pounds each year, through thefts and spending by stores on crime prevention measures such as CCTV, more security personnel, anti-theft devices and body worn cameras. The financial cost is significant, adding to the wider cost pressures retailers already face, and is ultimately paid by customers through higher prices and less convenient shopping, said the WRC.
Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:
“Abusive or violent behaviour towards shop staff is wholly and utterly unacceptable. These stark figures show that seeing such incidents of abuse or indeed theft has become an all-too-common part of the shopping experience for many Welsh shoppers.
“While an incident can be over in a matter of seconds, it can have life-long consequences on those who experience it, making them think twice about visiting their local high streets. Despite better legal protections for shopworkers and record spending by retailers on crime prevention we know that criminals are becoming bolder and more aggressive.
“Decisive action is needed to get on top of this scourge and in particular to apprehend and deal firmly with persistent perpetrators. We’ve consistently called for tackling crime against retailers to be made a greater priority by the authorities. We will continue to work closely with Wales’ Police and Crime Commissioners to ensure that tackling retail crime remains a priority”.