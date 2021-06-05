Summer Gets Underway at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill with Spectacular Specialist Tours

This summer promises to be a busy one at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, with a series of specialist tours planned over coming months.

The tours form part of an exciting programme of events and activities at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction, which is open every day throughout the summer.

Tours taking place during opening hours will be included free with the normal admission charge, while evening tours will be subject to an extra charge.

On Wednesday 9 June and Wednesday 7 July at 2.30pm, visitors will be given the chance to join a free guided tour of the newly renovated Walled Garden, where a knowledgeable guide will provide an introduction to the beds of culinary, dye, medicinal and fragrant herbs and give fascinating insights into their uses throughout history.

Also included free with normal admission is a Welsh language tour of the Castle on Saturday 19 June at 2.30pm.

For those with an interest in the practicalities of building a castle, the free Secrets of Castle Construction tour on Wednesday 30 June focuses on long-forgotten building techniques and the hidden architectural features of these ancient fortifications.

On Sunday 4 July, Castle visitors are invited to discover the life, the loves and the legend of the most beautiful woman in Wales on the free Princess Nest tour.

The ever-popular Ghost Walks also return to Carew this summer, offering the chance to learn about the darker side of Castle life. Filled with tales of ghosts, hauntings and other hair-raising happenings, the first of these events will take place on Wednesday 28 July at 7.45pm, with further dates arranged for 11 August at 7.30pm and 25 August at 7pm.

Anyone interested in roaming the Castle after most visitors have gone home for the day should consider booking tickets for the Evening Castle Tour. Taking place on Thursday 22 July at 8pm, the tour focuses on the evolution of Carew Castle from Celtic fort to Medieval fortress, Tudor stronghold and Elizabethan mansion – as well as looking at how its history was shaped by some if its infamous and colourful residents.

Tickets for general entry and events must be booked online at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events. The Castle is open from 10am to 4pm, Nest Tearoom between 11am and 4pm and the Tidal Mill is open from 11.30am to 5pm.

For further information and a full programme of events for the summer and beyond pick up a copy of Coast to Coast or go to www.carewcastle.com