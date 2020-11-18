Success for Genesis Biosciences at the Inaugural Wales STEM Awards

Pioneering natural microbial and anti-microbial manufacturer, Genesis Biosciences, has won two Wales STEM Awards in the event’s inaugural year.

The Cardiff based global biosciences company was among 42 innovative businesses to be named finalists in this year’s highly anticipated awards, which celebrated those making a difference to, and championing, Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in Wales. The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony hosted by Sian Lloyd on Thursday November 12th.

Genesis Biosciences enjoyed double the success at the inaugural awards, winning the Innovation in Science Award and the STEM Environmental Initiative of the Year for the company’s innovative Eco-Benign® products and commitment to revolutionising the cleaning industry through sustainability.

Genesis Biosciences is the first company to research, develop, manufacture and offer both natural microbial and antimicrobial products across several industries worldwide including Agriculture, FMCG, Facilities Management, Industrial & Institutional and Water & Wastewater Treatment.

Delivering an alternative to the harsh chemicals traditionally used in the cleaning industry, the company’s Evogen range, which includes a general purpose surface sanitiser effective against Covid-19, provides performance driven, environmentally responsible cleaning solutions.

Speaking about the award wins, Genesis Biosciences General Manager Emma Saunders said:

“We are delighted to have won two categories at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards, recognising our continued innovation and environmental approach.

“Our unique company-wide Eco-Benign® philosophy is at the heart of what we do. In a market which is dominated by harsh and sometimes dangerous chemical cleaners, Genesis is leading the way by developing products that put end-user safety and environmental considerations first.”

Head judge Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:

“We would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners of the very first Wales STEM Awards.

“The calibre of those nominated for the awards was second to none and we were overwhelmed by the number of entries we received. We would also like to congratulate all of those who were shortlisted, we really feel that all of the finalists represent some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales.

“We are very much looking forward to the future of the Wales STEM Awards and the future of the STEM sector in Wales.”

The Wales STEM Awards were launched last year in a bid to recognise the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, address the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.

