Sturgess Mortgage Solutions Creates Jobs, Opens New Branch Amid Significant Growth

A fast-growing mortgage and financial advice firm based in Swansea has taken new premises, created a number of new jobs and secured significant partnerships as it enjoys a surge in growth and new demand.

Sturgess Mortgage Solutions, celebrating its second anniversary in May, was launched by young entrepreneur, Shaun Sturgess, an experienced mortgage adviser and property consultant. Sturgess worked for a local estate agency for almost a decade before taking the decision to pursue his dream of working for himself.

After initially launching the business from home, in May 2021, it took on 1,150 sq ft of office space in Tawe Business Village, Swansea Enterprise Park. In conjunction with the move, he has also taken on five new staff, bolstering the service he can offer clients in the process.

The Sturgess Mortgage Solutions team now comprises: Rebecca Newman, client relationship manager; Beth Thomas, a specialist mortgage adviser; Phil Harries, mortgage and protection adviser; Dean Vaughan, mortgage and protection adviser and Bleddyn Taylor, trainee mortgage advisor.

Amid its recent surge in growth, Sturgess Mortgage Solutions has also opened a new branch in Pontardawe, allowing it to magnify its reach across the region and reinforcing the footprint it has already created in Swansea.

The surge in demand seen by the company is a result of it establishing beneficial partnerships within its first two years in operation, now boasting partnerships with 11 estate agents throughout South Wales which selected the young business because of its exceptional customer service and local knowledge. As part of the partnership, Sturgess Mortgage Solutions is now the primary recommended mortgage supplier particularly for first-time buyer referrals but also for remortgages and new transactions.

Its growth is set to be further boosted following a partnership struck with another large estate agency in South Wales.

Shaun Sturgess, Founder and Managing Director at Sturgess Mortgage Solutions, said: