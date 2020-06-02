Study Aims to Celebrate Ceredigion’s Important History

Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth holds more than 65,000 historic artefacts that tell the story of Ceredigion from prehistoric times to the modern day.

To accommodate these, the Cynnal y Cardi Local Action Group, via the LEADER scheme, has supported a feasibility study to explore the options of creating a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly storage facility to accommodate all of the museum’s stored collections.

Friends of Ceredigion Museum’s feasibility study, Collection for a Nation, is the second stage of a three-stage forward plan ‘Transformations’. This will improve sustainability and increase public access to collections which are of regional importance.

Resulting from the study, the museum has already been successful at round one of the Welsh Government Transformations Capital Grant to create a Learning Studio that will support the wider Collection for a Nation project.

The Learning Studio will provide school and college pupils, plus a range of community and special interest groups, with the facilities to learn about Ceredigion’s heritage and culture, using both digital resources and the museum’s handling collection.

As an outcome of the study, the museum has sought further funding to deliver the Collection for a Nation project on a wider spectrum.

Councillor Rhodri Evans, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for economy and regeneration, said:

“Ceredigion has an interesting and important history which should be celebrated. “By exploring the possibilities through this feasibility study, Ceredigion will gain a new resource for residents and visitors to learn, enjoy and engage with heritage. It is excellent to see a community come together to secure its history and thus support local economic, social and environmental sustainability.”

Cynnal y Cardi welcomes new and innovative ideas from the public. To discuss these ideas and for information regarding eligibility of support, call the Cynnal y Cardi team on 01545 570881 or email [email protected]. Submissions are welcome in Welsh or English.

LEADER, which aims to support innovative responses to opportunities or challenges faced by rural communities, is administered by Ceredigion County Council and is supported through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.