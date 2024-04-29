Students Gain Practical Insights into Leading Global Manufacturer

Students from USW visited one of the largest car parts manufacturers in the world to learn more about its contribution to the economy in Wales and beyond.

The students from the Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management degree at USW visited Continental Teves in Ebbw Vale, which specialises in the production of hydraulic brake callipers and other components for the automotive industry, exporting them worldwide.

The second year students visited the site as part of their Logistics and Material Management module, enjoying a tour of the facilities and a Q&A session with the Continental team.

As part of USW’s partnership with Continental Teves, students gain up-to-date information and insight into trends in the industry, so that this can be embedded into classroom theory. The company also offers placement opportunities for students on the Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management sandwich course.

Luke Evans, lecturer in Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, joined USW from Continental Teves earlier this year.

He said:

“Experiences such as this allow our students to witness first-hand how theoretical concepts that they have been in learning in class are applied in practice within manufacturing and distribution settings. “By observing production processes, inventory management techniques, and logistics operations, students gain a deeper understanding of the complexities and challenges faced in supply chain management. In turn, this can help them develop a better understanding and a feel on what they will be stepping foot into in the future when they begin work.”

John Callison, 45, who is originally from Scotland and now lives in Hengoed, chose to study Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management at USW after a 15-year career in sales.

He said: