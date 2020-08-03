Stretch of the River Ebbw Sold at Auction for £7,250

Stretch of the River Ebbw Sold at Auction for £7,250

This month’s Paul Fosh auctions featured a stream-full of catches, with one buyer leaving as the new owner of their own stretch of river.

The stretch is a part of the River Ebbw and close to Ebbw Vale rugby club, off Steelworks Road.

For sale with a guide price of £4,000 it eventually sold, after 20 bids, for £7,250.

The new owner did not say what they planned to do with their new purchase, but due to the large amount of interest in the lot, there were a number of ideas floating around.

Ryan Saunders, Land and Property Specialist at Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

This lot was getting a fair amount of attention as it was one of the more unique ones this month. One bidder said they liked traveling to Wales for holidays and would have liked to have bought the stretch of river so that they could camp on the riverbank and walk their dogs. The new owner did not say what they planned to do with it however, but there are many possibilities if you get the right permissions.

This month’s auction saw some 77 properties listed, with 77 per cent of those being sold by the end of the auction.

During the auction there were 504 registered bidders from 60 different countries, who collectively placed 1,606 bids. This resulted in a grand sale total of £4.2 million.

The next online Paul Fosh Auctions sale is on Thursday, September 8 starting at 12 noon. For more details visit www.paulfioshauctions.com