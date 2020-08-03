Boost for Pontypridd as Transport for Wales’ New Headquarters Take Shape

TfW announced back in 2017 that it would be moving out of its Welsh capital location and creating a new home for its workforce in the South Wales valleys, as part of its commitment to support Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s ambitious regeneration plans and inward investment activities.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said:

“We’ve been planning our move to Pontypridd for over three years, so having our branding displayed in the heart of the town centre is going to be a proud and an exceptionally significant moment for the TfW team, not to mention all our partners, particularly the Welsh Government and our colleagues in Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, who have played an important role in helping us turn our aspirations of creating a headquarters of the future into a reality.

“Our move to Pontypridd comes at a time when the town and its people have endured significant tragedy and hardship following the devastating floods at the beginning of the year, and then fast on its heels came the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Our arrival, I very much hope, will bring high levels of excitement and anticipation from the local communities as our journey to Pontypridd moves ever closer and we become a major part of the town. We’ll bring with us a huge economic boost and hundreds of jobs into Pontypridd as we continue to strive forward in delivering a sustainable transport network which the people of Wales can be proud of.

“We still may be an organisation still in its infancy, but we’ve bold and ambitious plans that we’re delivering on. Our Annual Report, which we released only last week, provides a good overview of what we’ve achieved in the past 12 months, and we’ve lots of exciting things still to do. As we continue to grow, we’re continuing to create new jobs and opportunities, including our new Graduate Programme, which we’ll be launching in the autumn. The challenges of coronavirus have not stopped us successfully recruiting and inducting new people into the TfW family. New roles and placements are being advertised regularly and I’d urge anyone who is interested in joining our talented and dedicated team to register their interest on our website https://trc.cymru/careers

“We want to be recognised as an innovative world-class organisation, and we want our brand and all that it represents to become an iconic part of the Wales-brand family. Hopefully, the people of Pontypridd can proudly look back in years to come and say this is where TfW’s journey began.”