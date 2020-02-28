Stena Line Supports Pembrokeshire Coast Path Biodiversity Project

A project that aims to boost biodiversity along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail will be boosted following a substantial donation from Stena Line, which runs the ferry crossing from Fishguard to Rosslare.

Stena Line’s contribution was secured by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust to provide an electric vehicle to support the work of the UK’s first Pollinator Warden, Vicky Squire.

Vicky’s role is part of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s ‘People, Paths and Pollinators’ project, which is placing biodiversity at the heart of the work to maintain the Coast Path. Her work will improve conditions for wildlife and enhance the enjoyment of walkers.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust Chair, Elsa Davies LVO said:

“We are extremely grateful for this donation as it will help to limit the project’s overall carbon footprint. Vicky travels around the coast identifying locations where changes can be made to benefit biodiversity, and the Stena Line-funded vehicle will see her buzzing around while minimising her environmental impact. “This will be the first fully electric vehicle to be used by National Park staff and we hope that it is the first in a fleet of green vehicles.”

Vicky added:

“Although my work initially focused on the stretch of Coast Path between Abereiddi and Newgale, this is now being extended to take in even more miles of the route in order to make the National Trail as pollinator-friendly as possible. “It’s great to know that this vehicle will help lower the impact of my work on the environment and help towards the Park Authority’s response to climate change.”

Ian Davies, Trade Director, Stena Line, Irish Sea South, added:

“As a business we are always striving to reduce our ecological footprint in the field of sustainability, and we are proud to be supporting this important biodiversity project.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust was launched in 2019 to raise funds for important projects and activities that contribute to the conservation, education and enjoyment of the National Park.