North Wales Civil Engineering Firm Begins Work on Active Travel Scheme

A North Wales civil engineering contractor has taken steps to deliver an active travel project and coastal defence works in Old Colwyn.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been tasked by Conwy County Borough Council to improve the coastal defences and active travel route at Splash Point, at the arches end of the Old Colwyn promenade.

The scheme, scheduled to run for up to six months, includes the development of greater capabilities to encourage physical activity while also protecting the infrastructure from being damaged or lost to coastal erosion.

A team of up to 15 will set to work improving a section of the existing cycle path and footway around the promenade as well as undertaking coastal defence works at Splash Point by constructing a rock revetment.

The project, funded through a £1.65m Active Travel grant from Welsh Government, will include improvements to street lighting, seating and landscaping, designed to make the area more user friendly to cyclists and pedestrians alike.

Dafydd Elis, Jones Bros senior contracts manager, said:

“This is another good project for us to be involved with and we’re pleased that work is now underway. This sort of scheme is something we have great experience in, having completed similar projects around Menai Bridge for the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) and showcases Jones Bros’ capabilities in this sector. “Similarly, our teams have also delivered work on sea defences at Friog Corner, Fairbourne.”

The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 became law in November 2013. It requires local authorities to continuously improve and create routes and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. The Act also requires highways schemes to consider the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros’ leadership team consists of members of the second and third generations of the founding family. It employs more than 400 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, renewable energy and waste management around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced more than 40% of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role.

It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.