State of the Art Agricultural College Development to Open in North Wales

The new £10million agriculture and education building at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi is nearing completion.

Backed with more than £5.9m from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, the 1,095 square metre, two-storey carbon-neutral complex is being built by Wrexham-based Read Construction.

Cutting-edge facilities include a library, classrooms, laboratories, a coffee shop, meeting spaces, atrium, wellbeing hub and a HE centre.

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts said staff will be teaching on-site from late November.

She is delighted with the progress made, adding:

“The new building is looking fantastic, it has really come together, and we are looking forward to it opening. “This is the latest investment at Llysfasi and there is more to come as we continue to lead on advances in precision agriculture and land-based education. “The facilities are incredible, and I know the learners and staff are excited to get in there. “Read Construction has been brilliant, and their workers have become part of the community here, planting trees, landscaping and even placing time capsules from the college and nearby Ysgol Pentrecelyn within the walls of the structure – we are very thankful to them.”

Site Manager Paul Izzard says the project has remained on target despite challenges with bad weather in recent weeks and earlier this year.