Startup Stories: Black Mountains Preserves on Launching During a Pandemic

Helen Dunne on why she launched her own business from home in Talgarth during the first Covid-19 lockdown

Black Mountain Preserves cerates homemade luxury jams, chutneys and conserves that are free of artificial flavourings and preservatives, with a high fruit content and low sugar. Helen Dunne started the business from her kitchen in the heart of the Black Mountains in March 2020 – during the first lockdown.

In this video, she tells Business News Wales how and why she started up, and explains how it's possible to start a successful food business from home – even in the midst of a global pandemic. She also offers her advice to those starting their own food business in Wales.