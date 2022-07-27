Staff Promotions and New Appointments at Powell Dobson Architects

Following continued success in several major sectors, architectural practice Powell Dobson Architects have announced a number of new positions and promotions.

The Education and Public Sector studio sees 2 promotions. Charlotte Balcombe has been promoted to Associate and Tracy Clarke to Technical Manager.

Charlotte has been with the practice for over 7 years, during which time she has been responsible for delivering many schools, higher education and commercial projects. She is currently Project Architect for the new Bassaleg Comprehensive School in Newport, a project close to our managing director’s heart as a former pupil. Charlotte is also one of our STEM Ambassadors and helps encourage young people to join the industry, promoting construction as a career of choice, and driving change for the better. She is also currently a member of Women in Property in Wales.

Tracy first joined Powell Dobson in 2020; with a background in conservation architecture, she has extensive experience working on technically complex buildings. She is currently technical lead on the Phase 1 Pentre Arwel project in Llanelli, whilst also undertaking a part time Masters of Design Administration (MDA) at Cardiff University.

Our Special Projects studio has promoted Dave Rossington to Project Architect. The studio is currently working on the new adventure resort within the Afan Valley and Dave is overseeing the holistic masterplan, whilst also taking on a lead design role on a number of the key buildings. Dave joined Powell Dobson following periods working in London and Cardiff, most recently for RSAW. He has recently delivered the refurbished Oakleigh House in Cardiff and the concourse improvements at GCCC, Sophia Gardens. Dave is currently Chair of the Design Circle, sits on the RSAW Council and is also an RSAW student mentor.

As part of Powell Dobson’s push to drive our practice technology program, we have recently appointed Huw Rees to the role of Head of Digital Technology. Huw has joined us from Hong Kong where he has worked for several years.

There have also been a number of promotions in our London studio; Rob Williams has been promoted to lead the studio as Director following Tim Percival’s retirement from the practice in March 2022.

Rob Williams is an experienced Architect with over 14 years combined experience working for us in London and Cardiff. Rob worked closely with Tim for many years and continues the studio’s development in line with our wider practice vision. To support Rob Rebecca Wainwright has been promoted to Senior Architect, Gemma Stockwell to Senior Technologist and George Orishaguna to Project Technologist.

Rebecca joined us in 2012 and has led on many of our London residential projects. She has a keen interest in art, which she’s been able to integrate into schemes such as at our prestigious Paddington Gardens development, through a number of successful public art commissions.

Gemma has worked in our London studio for over 8 years and, during this time, has acquired substantial experience in the residential and retirement sectors. She along with Rebecca, takes a lead role in the BIM development of the London studio and currently has a site-based design management role on our Broadoaks project in West Byfleet for Lifestory.

George joined us in 2019 and has taken a lead technical role on a number of the London studio projects.

Finally, in our Swansea studio, Dan Phillips has been promoted to Project Technologist. Dan joined us in 2015, since when he has gained considerable technical experience on several of the studio’s key projects.

Ann-Marie Smale MBE, Managing Director of Powell Dobson, said,