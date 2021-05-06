Specialist Care Firm Unveils Plans for Job Creation

The new owner of a North Wales care home provider has revealed plans for an expansion which will more than double the number of staff it employs and turn North Wales into a centre of excellence for dementia care.

Meddyg Care, which has two specialist dementia homes in Criccieth and Porthmadog, is to create 20 new jobs by adding capacity at an existing site, with the potential for even more as it explores new locations in the region following the deal.

This will see up to 20 beds added at Criccieth, with vacancies for nurses, dementia care specialists and housekeeping. The company currently employs 18 across its two sites.

Managing director Kevin Edwards believes North Wales has the potential to become the go-to location for dementia care provision within the UK, and that creating a new training facility for Meddyg Care will help make this happen.

Kevin has been managing director since April 2018 with a 50 per cent shareholding, purchasing the remaining shares as part of the management buyout.

He said:

“We’re really excited to be able to start this new chapter for Meddyg Care. “We know there is a real need for specialist care in dementia as we already have a waiting list for places at Meddyg Care. “If we can continue to create a culture of excellence as we upskill our staff, there is no reason why North Wales cannot become the epicentre of quality care to those living with dementia. “Care offers the chance for a rewarding and reliable career, with opportunities for training and progression, particularly within specialist areas such as dementia care. “I’d like to thank the previous owners for the work they have put in, and in enabling the team here to pick up where they have left off. “We’re looking forward to sharing our detailed plans for expansion and extension with the community and beginning recruitment when the time is right.”

The deal follows the retirement of the current owners, Andrew and Marion Paynter.

NatWest has provided funding to support this latest development for Meddyg Care.

Thomas Brennan, relationship manager at NatWest, said:

“It’s an exciting time for Kevin and the team at Meddyg Care as they look to expand the business further in the weeks and months ahead. “The Meddyg Care group are committed to providing a high service of specialist care and their future plans will no doubt assist them in continuing to do so.”

The management were advised by law firm SAS Daniels in Chester and chartered accountants Sage & Co in St Asaph.

The previous owners were advised by DTM Legal in Chester.

For more information, visit www.meddygcare.co.uk.