Special Audio Feature – The Mid Wales Growth Deal

Following the signing of the £110m Mid Wales Growth Deal by the Welsh Government, UK Government and the region’s local authorities, Ceredigion County Council and Powys County Council, Business News Wales spoke to all parties involved in this special audio feature.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Welsh and UK Ministers, the leaders of Ceredigion County Council and Powys County Council and a range of local business leaders including Steve Hughson, Arwyn Watkins OBE, Rowland Rees-Evans and John Dodwell.