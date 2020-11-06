South Wales Sports Grounds Creates World Rugby-Grade Pitch

A major sports grounds installation and maintenance specialist in South Wales has been given a stamp of approval while undertaking a major project inspected by rugby chiefs.

South Wales Sports Grounds, based in Monmouthshire, came out of lockdown to install a new third generation World Rugby-standard synthetic pitch for Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg in Barry.

At the same time as running this project, they were awarded certification for their quality, environmental and health & safety management systems.

The rugby field at Ysgol Bro Morganwg complies with the requirements of World Rugby Regulation 22 Performance Specification after a detailed test by the organisation, which looks at areas such as vertical ball rebound, rotational resistance, impact attenuation, pile height and shock absorption to name just a few areas.

The company has been awarded its ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment) and ISO 45001 (health & safety) certification for a further 12 months.

Sean McDermott, Managing Director, said that coming back from the initial COVID lockdown had proved a challenge, but that he was extremely proud of how the company had responded to the various challenges it had faced, winning their ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 accreditation for a second year in succession.

“When we were handed the project for putting in a World Rugby compliant all-weather pitch at the school, we knew that there were many additional measures we had to put in place to ensure a COVID-secure environment for our workforce.

“The fact we had a robust ISO 45001 health & safety management system in place already meant we could quickly instigate measures such as additional PPE, cleaning regimes, use of hand sanitiser, arranging the workforce so they could travel in separately, safety briefings, signage and other things.

“Our whole workforce quickly adopted these new Standard Operating Procedures and demonstrated fantastic adaptability and maturity under very unusual and often trying circumstances.

“Our ISO 9001 quality management processes ensured we finished the job to an extremely high standard and on schedule, despite the upheavals to our usual ways of working.

“During the project, we were audited for our management system accreditation and passed with flying colours. Our thanks go out to our consultant who helps us maintain these – The Ideas Distillery – and for their continued support,” he said.

Russell Lawson, Managing Director of The Ideas Distillery, said:

“A huge congratulations goes out to South Wales Sports Grounds, who acquitted themselves magnificently to delivering a large project and successfully gaining their certification at the same time.

“Doing just one of these things at the same time as navigating a post-lockdown work environment would test the mettle of any company, but to do two at the same time is extremely commendable and something that should rightly be recognised.

“We look forward to continuing to work with SWSG who have shown that, as a very professional and adaptable company, will be here for many more years to come,” he said.