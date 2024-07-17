South Wales Economy on Course for Fast Growth Despite ‘Massive Underinvestment’

The economy of South Wales and Western England is likely to grow faster than any other part of the UK economy outside London over the next five years.

Two new reports estimate that South Wales and Western England are likely to grow by 1.4% per year between 2024 and 2029, outstripping the growth of other parts of the UK.

This has been attributed to the area’s skilled work force, world-leading industry and high-tech business with strong sectors in cyber, green energy, aerospace, creative and fintech. The area was also noted as being a high exporter, outperforming other parts of the UK, and producing more than 6% of the UK’s total energy capacity.

Despite this, the reports suggest that the area has been massively underinvested in. They estimate that companies in the area are missing out on between £3 million and £9 million in private sector investment per businesses every year on average when compared to other parts of the UK.

The reports have been commissioned by the Western Gateway and carried out by Hardisty Jones Associates & Oxford Economics and EY. They aim to give an up-to-date account of the area’s economic strengths as part of work to create a Plan for Sustainable Growth for both regions.

The plan is due to be unveiled at the 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway, presented by SSE Energy Solutions, on 17th October.

The Western Gateway is the pan-regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England which brings together local leaders, businesses and academics to help drive economic growth and support efforts to reach net zero.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway, said:

“Here at the Western Gateway we are home to collaborative communities with a strong story to tell when it comes to our potential to deliver for the UK. As these reports highlight, despite significant underinvestment it is estimated that South Wales and Western England is likely to grow by 1.4% per year between 2024 and 2029, making us the area most likely to grow outside of London over the coming months. “Our cross-party group of leaders is ready to work with our colleagues across the nation alongside business and our great universities to become the drivers for our future economy playing our part in helping the UK deliver on its new National Mission for Growth. “To understand how you can play your part, and be part of our Plan for Sustainable Growth, we invite you to join us on 17th Oct at our 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway.”

Councillor Mark Hawthorne, Vice Chair of the Western Gateway and Leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: