Sony UK Technology Centre Announces Plans for Year of Wales and Japan 2025

Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) is delighted to announce its participation in the Year of Wales and Japan 2025, a year-long celebration of the historic and cultural ties between the two nations.

As a cornerstone of Japanese investment in Wales since 1973, Sony UK TEC is committed to deepening the bonds between Wales and Japan through a range of exciting initiatives and events.

The Year of Wales and Japan was officially launched today at an event in Cardiff, coinciding with a mirror reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo. The Cardiff launch included a dynamic panel session featuring Sony UK TEC’s Managing Director, Rob Wilson, alongside representatives from the cultural, business, and diplomatic sectors, moderated by Andrew Gwatkin, Welsh Government’s Director of International Relations. Rob Wilson also participated in a business roundtable discussion with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Planning, Rebecca Evans, MS, exploring future collaboration opportunities.

To mark the start of its celebrations, Sony UK TEC, based in Pencoed, Bridgend, was honoured to host the Japanese Ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki, yesterday as part of the year’s inaugural activities. This visit highlighted the enduring relationship between the two nations, which began when Sony established its first European manufacturing plant in South Wales over 50 years ago. This facility remains a symbol of innovation and partnership, producing state-of-the-art broadcast equipment and over 50 million Raspberry Pi devices.

The relationship between Sony and Wales began in 1970 when Akio Morita, Sony’s co-founder, was encouraged by Prince Charles to establish a facility in Wales. Since then, Sony UK TEC has become a hub of innovation, supporting local jobs and playing a vital role in the community. As the Year of Wales and Japan 2025 unfolds, Sony UK TEC looks forward to celebrating and strengthening the bonds between the two nations united by their commitment to culture, innovation, and collaboration.

As part of its contributions to the Year of Wales and Japan 2025, Sony UK TEC will be attending Expo 2025 Osaka later in the year. The company will also engage with local communities through charity sporting events featuring a Wales and Japan theme, while celebrating cultural connections through educational visits that highlight the similarities and unique qualities of both nations. Later in the year, Sony UK TEC will launch a schools competition to inspire creativity and foster collaboration between students in Wales and Japan.

Rob Wilson, Managing Director of Sony UK TEC, expressed his enthusiasm for the year ahead: