New Video Skills Courses Offered Across Wales

An award-winning TV producer and videographer has launched a new training venture aimed at businesses, charities and the public sector.

The courses aim to teach basic video skills to organisations who want to use videos to promote their campaigns.

Course leader Nick Skinner said:

“I’ve been making commercial video for five years since I left the BBC, and I’m aware just how important it is for organisations to use video as part of their marketing and comms strategies. But I’m also aware that hiring people like me to create is expensive – especially for organisations wanting to make a high volume of video to enrich their social feeds. “That’s why I launched the training arm of my business. I wanted people who choose a DIY approach to have the skills to do it well. “Some people try to make videos and aren’t happy with the results and want to improve their skills. Others just lack the confidence to get started. We want to reach out to anyone in this position.”

The company, Rough Cut Media, has marketed two day-long courses – one in Barry and one in Llanelli – and wants to take the courses around Wales and into England.

Nick said:

“The first course, at Tramshed Tech in Barry, sold out in four days, but there are still spaces left in Llanelli.”

At the moment the company is only advertising a Videography for Marketing course but plans to add courses on video editing on different software platforms, as well as using generative AI to help make videos.

It plans to offer courses around Wales – and is in talks about launching a course in North Wales.

Company director and trainer Nick Skinner spent more than 20 years at the BBC and worked on programmes including Antiques Roadshow and Crimewatch. Five years ago, he set up his videography company and has worked for blue chip organisations like Leonard Cheshire and the NHS.

He is a qualified university teacher and leads a videography module for postgraduates at Cardiff University. He also teaches at the National Film and Television School and trains digital journalists at S4C to create better video for social media.

Nick said: