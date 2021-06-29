Solicitors Successfully Tender to Represent Wales’ Biggest Port

A leading Welsh law firm is celebrating an exceptional new business win after being chosen to become principal supplier of legal services to the country’s biggest port.

Redkite Solicitors were successful in a tender process run by the Port of Milford Haven in the face of serious competition from a raft of large UK law firms.

Following a competitive tender process, Redkite were appointed by the Port to provide legal services across areas including corporate, commercial contracts, procurement, employment and HR, litigation, property and conveyancing, engineering, construction and development matters.

It’s the latest success for Redkite, which was also recently chosen as one of the panel firms for the Welsh Government’s National Procurement Services Framework for legal services, including dispute resolution, employment & HR law and corporate and commercial law. Both wins are expected to foster yet more growth at Redkite Solicitors, already a major force on the legal scene in Wales and the English South West region.

The tender process was led by Redkite’s Corporate and Commercial Partner, Paul James, who said: “This is an exceptional business win for Redkite and we look forward to working in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven which oversees Wales’ leading energy port in the UK and is the biggest port in Wales. In 2020 the Port safely facilitated around 1,800 shipping movements carrying a total of 33.5m tonnes of cargo. Its contribution to the UK and Welsh economy is clear, with around a fifth of the UK’s energy needs being processed through the Port and around 5,000 jobs supported by the activities associated with the Port.

Paul James worked with colleagues including Luke Smith, Rhian Davies, Lucy Hollis, Janine Edwards, Laura Masterton and Carys Lodwick to put together Redkite’s successful tender submission.

Jonathan Chitty, Chief Financial Officer for the Port said:

“We are pleased to welcome Redkite Solicitors as our principal supplier of legal services. The firm won the contract, in the face of strong opposition from other commercial law firms, by demonstrating their expertise and knowledge, as well as their experience and capabilities across an extensive range of legal disciplines. We are looking forward to building a strong working partnership with Redkite and greatly value their support as we deliver our flagship projects – Milford Waterfront and Pembroke Dock Marine, as well as look to other sustainable energy opportunities for the wider Milford Haven Waterway.”

The law firm, which has 12 offices across Wales and South West England, has shown strong growth in recent times and has a 150+ strong team.

Paul James goes on to say