Social Businesses Across Wales Celebrated at Social Business Wales Awards

The Senedd played host to the annual Social Business Wales Awards this year, recognising the invaluable work of six Welsh social enterprises.

The Social Business Wales Awards are part of the Social Business Wales programme delivered in partnership by Cwmpas, Unltd, WCVA, Development Bank of Wales, and Social Firms Wales. The programme is funded by the Welsh Government, and it is part of the Business Wales service.

Social businesses in Wales account for 2.6% of the total businesses in Wales, employing over 65,000 workers, with an annual turnover for the sector calculated ats £4.8bn.

The headline sponsor for the Social Business Wales Awards 2023 is Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water. Categories were also sponsored by Legal and General, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and The Co-Op.

The Social Business Wales Award winners are…

Câr-y-Môr: Social Enterprise of the Year

Sponsored by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

Câr-y-Môr is committed to starting the first commercial seaweed and shellfish farm in Wales, to motivate and inspire others to duplicate.

With a commitment to making a positive impact on the Welsh coastline and the local community, Pembrokeshire based Câr-y-Môr impressed our judges with their innovative approach to running a business that puts their people and community at their core.

https://www.carymor.wales/

The Bike Lock: One to Watch

Sponsored by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

Cardiff’s first secure cycle storage facility. An independent bike storage and coworking space, serving locally roasted coffee in the heart of Cardiff.

With a mission to build a space that encourages people to be more active and engage with their community, Cardiff based The Bike Lock impressed the judges with their passion and drive to support active travel in and around Cardiff, enabling a healthier and happier community.

https://www.thebikelock.co.uk/

Outside Lives: Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, & Justice

Sponsored by The Co-op

With nature as their guide, Mold based Outside Lives are committed to connecting both people and communities, creating a more supportive, adaptable, resilient and resourceful environment for every living thing.

https://www.outsidelivesltd.org

Eleanor Shaw, People Speak Up: Social Enterprise Women’s Champion

Eleanor is the Founder and Artistic and Business director of Llanelli based mental health charity, People Speak Up (PSU). Having spent many years as a leader in further education settings Eleanor felt the call to really make an even bigger impact. After making the brave move to leave her leadership role in FE she took time out and travelled to find healing and purpose. Eleanor found that through storytelling.

https://peoplespeakup.co.uk/

With Music in Mind: Community-based Social Enterprise

Sponsored by Legal and General

With Music In Mind is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, based in the Vale of Glamorgan, offering a regular service for older people in the community.

The judges were impressed by the care and dedication With Music in Mind show towards the people that need their service, and their plans to extend their services to a wider area, ensuring more people suffering with isolation have the support they need and deserve.

https://www.withmusicinmind.co.uk/

Creating Enterprise: Social Enterprise Innovation of the Year

Sponsored by University of Wales Trinity St David

Creating Enterprise, part of Cartrefi Conwy, is an award-winning building and maintenance contractor based in North Wales.

The judges were impressed by their plans to build energy efficient, carbon zero homes, certified by Beattie Passive, whilst also employing the people supported by Cartrefi Conwy in the construction of these innovative homes.

https://www.creatingenterprise.org.uk/en/home/

