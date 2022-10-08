Social Apartments at Former Prestatyn Library Site to be Low Carbon

The construction of social housing on the former site of Prestatyn’s library has been highlighted for its commitment to health and safety, the community and environment by a UK-wide constructors scheme.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction is carrying out the development, Llys LIên, on behalf of Denbighshire County Council.

The accessible and adaptable one-bedroom energy-efficient apartments will be let by Denbighshire Housing and can accommodate older persons with limited mobility and the development will feature two commercial units on the ground floor.

Due for completion in spring 2023, Wynne Construction is progressing well with the structural works.

As part of Wynne’s work on site, they will be implementing measures to boost ecological diversity surrounding the development, with the installation of bird and bat boxes.

The structures will provide safe nesting as well as support wildlife conservation, with bats currently one of the most threatened mammals in the UK.

The update comes as the project’s commitment to health and safety, the local community, environment, and workforce has been acknowledged by the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), achieving a score of 41/45, equating to the highest grade of ‘excellent’.

The score is particularly an achievement for site manager Steven Kemp who joined Wynne Construction just three months ago.

Steven said:

“These new apartments will be a fantastic addition to the offering of social rented apartments in the area, especially with the installation of renewable technology including solar panels and ground source heat pumps. “The steel frame has been erected with concrete laid down on the ground and upper floors, while the roof is also in the process of being installed, with brickworks underway. “Having only been with Wynne Construction for a few months, I’m proud the site received such a strong CCS score and I look forward to unveiling the new apartments in spring 2023.”

The CCS is a not-for-profit, independent organisation founded to hold up standards in the construction industry, with projects scored based on its consideration of the local community, the environment and workforce.

Wynne Construction’s ethos is to promote construction positively within the local area and to support the economy through offering sustainable jobs and working with North Wales-based SMEs and subcontractors.

Currently 80 per cent of the orders for the scheme have been placed with business situated within 30 miles from the Prestatyn site.

The company’s focus on training and apprenticeship opportunities working at the former Prestatyn library site also contributed to the overall score.

Alongside the focus on the community, a planting scheme will also be rolled out to improve the aesthetic of the exterior, with five trees at the front of the site, as well as native plants and bushes on the front and rear of the development.

Cllr Rhys Thomas, Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“We are pleased that works to provide more energy efficient homes in Denbighshire are progressing, as they will be a real asset to the county in a time of rising fuel costs. “As well as including renewable technology in the building which will go towards the council’s plans to become a net carbon zero and ecologically positive council by 2030, this project will also contribute towards Denbighshire’s Housing and Homelessness Strategy by providing more accessible homes for social rent.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, healthcare, commercial, housing and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), for projects £2m – £10m in value, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) for projects valued between £10m – £25m and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework for projects valued between £5m – £9m.