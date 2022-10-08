Robert Hill Joins as a Partner at Clarke Willmott

Experienced commercial property lawyer Robert Hill has joined national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP as a partner.

Robert, who will work across the firm’s Cardiff, Southampton and Bristol offices, has a particular specialism in development and development finance, providing high quality, commercial advice to corporate occupiers and investors in relation to the acquisition, development, leasing and disposal of commercial real estate interests.

In recent years he has acted for a number of commercial landlords and occupiers involving both office and retail premises. In particular, he managed the retail portfolio for a major UK communications operator and the UK office portfolio for two global insurance firms.

Robert has been involved in several high-profile transactions during his career, including the development, financing and leasing of The O2 Arena in London and the redevelopment of the South Bank Centre, also in London, and more recently the funding, development and disposal of Zurich Assurance Limited’s new UK head office in Swindon.

He has also acted for funds in relation to the acquisition of investment properties including hotels, retail and office portfolios.

Peter Swinburn, managing director of the commercial property division at Clarke Willmott, said: “Robert is acclaimed for his ability and expertise and we are delighted he has agreed to join us. He will be greatly beneficial to our busy team as well as our retail clients.”

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Southampton and Taunton.

For more information visit www.clarkewillmott.com