SMART Towns in Mold: Increasing Visitors, Dwell-Time and Spend

A representative from from Mold Town Council has praised the upcoming Smart Towns initiative for the area.

Talking to Business News Wales, Business and Regeneration Officer, Joanna Douglass expressed her admiration for the town in the way that people have adapted following the pandemic. This, itself, turned attention to a new Smart Town initiative from Menter Mon.

The initiative comes after the Welsh Government recently announced a package of support to revitalise Welsh town centres. The aim is to enable businesses to plan projects which lead to economic growth as well as helping them make the best use of digital technology.

But how will businesses in Mold truly benefit from the Smart Towns initiative? Joanna Douglass gives her thoughts in this short audio interview:

This includes utilising data to help firms better understand their customer base and trends which will support businesses in their future planning and marketing activities. This will be achieved through ‘The Year of SMART Towns’ and is closely aligned with the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns agenda and wider funding for town centres.

A smart town is an urban area that uses different types of electronic methods and sensors to collect data. Insights gained from that data are used to manage assets, resources and services efficiently; in return, that data is used to improve the operations and future prosperity across the town.