Smart Towns at Wales Tech Week: Pioneering Smart Technology to Regenerate Welsh Highstreets

Trefi Smart Towns Cymru is thrilled to announce their active participation and sponsorship of a session at Wales Tech Week, a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable summit connecting some of the most innovative and forward-thinking tech enthusiasts and businesses. This event is a celebration of Wales’ role as a global player in technology, addressing society’s challenges and transforming them into opportunities.

Wales Tech Week encompasses a wide spectrum of technological domains, from internationally recognized clusters of compound semiconductors and cybersecurity to the creative industry, fintech, medtech, and emerging technologies like blockchain and photonics. It’s a testament to the rapid growth and innovation within the Welsh tech landscape.

Why Smart Towns?

Smart Towns, at the forefront of pioneering smart technology for Welsh communities, is dedicated to revitalizing and future-proofing high streets. Their commitment aligns perfectly with the vision of Wales Tech Week, which seeks to connect and create opportunities for those shaping the future of technology.

Their Session: Trefi Smart Towns Cymru

Smart Towns will be hosting an exciting session titled “Trefi Smart Towns Cymru: How Smart Technology is Future Proofing Welsh High Streets.” This session will provide a unique platform for attendees to learn from the visionaries and experts in the Welsh Smart Towns scene. The panel of distinguished speakers will share real-life examples of how smart technology is transforming towns, ensuring their sustainability and prosperity.

Key Highlights of The Session:

David Evans, Wrexham’s Smart City Development Officer, will share insights from Wrexham’s journey to becoming the North’s pioneer Smart City.

Paul Sandham, co-founder of Kodergarten and creator of the Patrwm platform, will delve into the importance of open data in driving innovation and sustainability.

Victoria Mann, ‘high street hero’ and CEO of Near Me Now Ltd, will discuss her mission to empower businesses and communities through the VZTA Smart Towns ecosystem platform.

Owen Davies, a placemaking consultant, will explain the significance of digital place plans for future-proofing Welsh towns.

Event Details:

Date: 17.10.2023

Time: 15:00 – 15:45

Location: ICC Newport

Registration: To register for this free event and explore more about Wales Tech Week, visit https://www.walestechweek.com/

Smart Towns is excited to be a part of this exceptional event and invites all tech enthusiasts, innovators, and businesses, whether they are actively engaged in technology, exploring its transformative potential for their business, or simply tech-curious, to join them at Wales Tech Week.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or interviews with their experts, please contact:

Kiki Rees-Stavros

Project Manager

[email protected]

Smart Towns looks forward to contributing to the vibrant tech ecosystem at Wales Tech Week and inspiring attendees with the possibilities of smart technology for sustainable communities.