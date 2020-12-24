Sky’s Christmas Eve Special Set to Showcase ‘Best of’ Creative Wales

An eagerly awaited Sky Original comedy drama, airing for the first time on Christmas Eve, is set to showcase Wales and its creative potential.

Described as a ‘magical festive adventure’, Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse is inspired by the story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter.

Produced by Hartswood Films for Sky Studios, the production is supported by Creative Wales, and was shot in Wales at locations across south Wales including St Fagans National Museum, Gwili Heritage Railway Station and at Seren Stiwdios in Cardiff.

Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse was one of the first productions to start shooting in Wales after the news of COVID hit last March. It was also one of the first productions that gained Creative Wales support.

The drama will air Christmas Eve 8.15pm on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV starring Dawn French (who plays Beatrix), Bill Bailey, Rob Brydon, Jessica Hynes and Alison Steadman.

Bringing A-List stars to Wales isn’t the only legacy for this hit production. Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot some popular Welsh locations including scenes filmed at St Fagans featuring the iconic Oakdale Workmen’s Institute and the Gwalia Stores.

The role Creative Wales plays in attracting productions to Wales not only ensures business support for those production companies wanting to work here, but also focuses on the positive impact the production has on Wales. Since wrapping, the direct economic impact of Roald & Beatrix is expected to be in excess of £2m.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said:

Roald & Beatrix will be a much-needed Christmas Eve treat for viewers. We are a nation of storytellers and we have a rich cultural heritage in Wales so I’m delighted that Creative Wales worked with producers to secure locations and studio space, giving viewers a glimpse of what we have to offer. The sector is to be praised for the innovation and resilience it has shown throughout the year in adapting operations to continue productions in a COVID safe way. Our mission is to continue to forge relationships to attract more and more productions here in 2021.

David Anderson, Director General, Amgueddfa Cymru, said: