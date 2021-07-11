Sky Opens First Ever Retail Shop in Wales at St David’s Cardiff

The St David’s Partnership, owners of St David’s Cardiff, has announced the opening of a new shop for Sky, Europe’s leading media and entertainment company; its first bricks and mortar site in Wales.

Spanning 2,740 sq ft the new space brings together Sky Mobile, Sky Broadband, and Sky TV all in one place. It also includes an iSmash service facility, providing customers with repair and maintenance services on site.

The new shop at St David’s Cardiff is the first of its kind in Wales, focusing on customer experience alongside Sky’s products. Created with customers’ needs in mind, the Sky shop is separated into designated themed spaces, allowing customers to access advisors easily and safely.

Sky St David’s has a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’ helping new and existing customers to speak to advisors, about the latest sky innovations and to receive advice around their current products. A dedicated ‘All Access Areas Stage’ has also been incorporated into the shop, and will host various interactive experiences for customers, placing them at the forefront of Sky’s entertainment content.

As with all occupiers at St David’s, the new Sky shop will continue to follow the government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines to ensure customers can shop safely.

Speaking on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, Russell Loveland, Senior Portfolio Director for Landsec, commented:

“This new bricks and mortar Sky shop is the first of its kind in Wales, and makes another great addition in an already busy year for St David’s. Sky’s new retail strategy highlights the benefits of physical retail spaces which focus on a redefined customer experience, and we are confident the brand will be able to build upon their customer-driven success at St David’s.”

Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky UK, added:

“We are delighted to be opening our first ever retail shop in Wales at St David’s Cardiff. This marks the first time Sky has ever had a bricks and mortar retail presence in the country and this is a proud moment for the business. The shop will allow Sky to showcase the amazing benefits it has to offer for new and existing customers. “St David’s Cardiff really stood out to us as a key retail hub, and we’re pleased to be able to offer a safe environment in which people can shop for the latest innovative technology from Sky. We are delighted to have opened our doors and look forward to sharing the full experience with customers.”

This news follows recent openings for several international retailers at St David’s, including Breitling, ZARA, and Morphe.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advised the St David’s Partnership. Colliers represented Sky