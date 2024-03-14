Skincare Expert Joins North Wales Organic Beauty Brand

An award-winning organic beauty range has welcomed a skincare expert to its team.

Louise Evripidou has joined the team at Rhug Wild Beauty, a skincare collection which uses sustainably sourced ingredients from the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate near Corwen in North Wales.

Louise is now living on the farm estate with partner Mike. As well as helping drive sales via the farm shop she is holding beauty therapy consultation and education sessions. There are also plans for a pop-up spa and wellness centre on site.

Louise said:

“I’ve worked in five-star spas, hotels and the aesthetics industry for more than 25 years and this collection is up there with the best I’ve come across, so I’m privileged to now be part of the Wild Beauty journey. “Rhug Wild Beauty is renowned in the UK and globally for its commitment to naturally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices, so I’m going to incorporate that same approach into our personal pampering rituals.”

Wild Beauty is the brainchild of Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough, an organic farming pioneer and sustainability advocate. Last year the brand achieved seven medals, including two golds and three silver, at the Free From Skincare Awards.