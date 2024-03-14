Family Retailers Acquire Powys Convenience Store

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of Talybont Stores, a convenience store, Post Office and café in Powys.

The store in Talybont-on-Usk, in the heart of Brecon Beacons, is surrounded by scenic countryside and benefits from passing and tourist trade. Due to its varied offerings and spacious café area, the business is also considered a hub for locals.

Talybont Stores was previously owned and operated by Robert Jones, who sold it in order to retire and move abroad.

The new owners have just moved to the area and plan to run Talybont Stores as a family business. They have previous experience in retail and are looking to expand the business.

Robert said:

“Joe Brayne at Christie & Co was recommended to me by a friend at my local cash and carry. During the whole process Joe took a lot of pressure off us, right up to the day of completion.”

Joe Brayne, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, said: